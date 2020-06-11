3-year-old boy killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Houston.Houston police say the crash happened in the 15000 block of Lee Road. The driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the N. Sam Houston Parkway East service road when witnesses say the driver of a Buick Park Avenue vehicle that was headed north on Lee Road ran a red light.When the Buick ran the light, it was hit by the 18-wheeler. The Buick then hit two other cars, a Ford pickup and a blue Buick LeSabre, which was parked in front of a gas station, police said.The driver of the Buick Park Avenue was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passengers in that same vehicle, a 25-year-old woman and her 3-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.No charges have been filed at this time as authorities continue investigating.