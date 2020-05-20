1 woman killed, 2 injured in shooting in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead following a shooting in a northeast Houston home.

Officers say it happened in the 6900 block of Landor Street near Homestead Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the women dead in the home. The two injured women were taken to a hospital.

Investigators are still looking into what happened but they don't believe this was random.

"They were shot several times," Houston police commander Chandra Hatcher said. "It looked like the home and the residence was the target of the shooting, (it) did not seem it was random."

Police say the suspect may have forced their way into the home by kicking the door in before shooting the women.

Family members at the scene tell ABC13 a woman in her 40s and her two young daughters lived at the home.

At this time, we do not know details about the suspect involved.

