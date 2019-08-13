3-week-old baby abducted in Austin found safe: police

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin police say a 3-week-old baby has been found safe after being abducted Monday afternoon.

Investigators say Elijah Phillips is in CPS custody after being found by officers.

Brandy Galbert, 41, one of three people who were wanted in the baby's disappearance, is in custody, according to Austin police.

The baby's mother, Brittany Smith, is still on the run. Smith is described as a black female, standing at 5'2", 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left arm.

We do not know the whereabouts of Carl Hayden, 37, who was also listed as a suspect in connection with Elijah's abduction. Hayden is black male standing at 5'10", 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Austin police did not tell us where or how the baby was found.
