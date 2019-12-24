3-month-old suffocates after managing to move into plastic bag: HCSO

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-month-old was killed when the baby managed to move into a plastic bag and suffocated, according to preliminary information from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

This happened at a home in the 14800 block of Shottery Drive near Waterside.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed the grandmother was home watching the child, whose mother works a night-shift job.

While everyone was sleeping, the 3-month-old moved a bit and got into a plastic bag. The baby died at the scene.

The death is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewchild deathbaby death
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered Austin mom reunited with family before Christmas
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Here's what police found inside a motorcyclist's backpack after a chase
Woman killed in hit and run just celebrated book release
Christmas Eve Super Feast short 25,000 toys for kids
Warm today with light winds and plenty of sunshine
Channelview resident kills 3 suspected burglars inside home
Show More
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
What's the difference between a cold and the flu?
Digital Deal of the Day
Barber shot multiple times in haircut dispute
Eviction notice served to family with ill 2-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News