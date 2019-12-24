3-month-old suffocates after managing to move into plastic bag: HCSO

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-month-old was killed when the baby managed to move into a plastic bag and suffocated, according to preliminary information from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.This happened at a home in the 14800 block of Shottery Drive near Waterside.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed the grandmother was home watching the child, whose mother works a night-shift job.While everyone was sleeping, the 3-month-old moved a bit and got into a plastic bag. The baby died at the scene.The death is under investigation.