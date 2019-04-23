3 men arrested, 1 wanted in child sex trafficking investigation

In a release posted on Facebook Tuesday, deputy constables said Frank Roberts III, 26, is wanted for child trafficking and sex performance by a child.
They said Roberts was initially arrested for sexual assault of a child in February following an outcry from a 16-year-old girl, who investigators say had endured being sexually assaulted by several men for weeks.
Constable deputies said Roberts posted bond at the time, but new information uncovered in their investigation led to child trafficking charges against he and three other men.
"Prey on the most vulnerable in society and that's what we see here," said Constable Ted Heap.
Adrien Montrel Louis, 25, and a pair of 26-year-olds - Coby Dewayne Daniels and Donavon Javonte Knight - were arrested and charged with child trafficking.
Detectives say they've been working on this case since January when the girl, who was in the care of family protective services, ran away from home.
She told detectives that she met Roberts and his friends at Greenspoint Mall. What started out as conversation led to her going home with Roberts, where the assaults allegedly began.
"She went back to Roberts' place, he kept her there, assaulted her and then kicked her out," said Heap.
The man's friends, Louis and Daniels, are also accused of sexually assaulting the teen.
She then shared disturbing details with investigators about how she was taken to motels, where she was sold for sex to several more men.
"The suspects drugged the victim, ranging from marijuana, Xanax and possibly heroin, and housed her at hotels in west Harris County and unknown men were trafficked in and out of the room while she was drugged," said Heap.
Knight, a local rapper, is also accused of assaulting the girl and videotaping the incident.
Deputy constables are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. O. Martinez at 281-463-6666 or send a tip through their online crime tips website here.
