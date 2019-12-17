3 injured after Amtrak train carrying 90 people crashes into cement truck

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were injured after an Amtrak train passing through Liberty County crashed into a cement truck.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday along FM-621, just north of FM-1960 and west of Dayton. According to DPS, the train is a passenger train and was carrying 90 people. Despite initial reports, the train did not derail during the crash, according to DPS.

In a tweet posted by the Atascocita Fire Department, crews said three people were sent to the hospital.



It's unclear if the driver of the cement truck was one of the three injured. Their conditions were not immediately released.

READ ALSO: 18 injured when New Orleans-bound Amtrak train crashes with 18-wheeler in Liberty Co.

The Amtrak train from Los Angeles was carrying 70 people on board when it crashed, splitting the 18-wheeler in half.

