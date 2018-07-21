3 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after rescuing 2 people in Houston

Two people were rescued from a tar-filled tanker truck Saturday in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were rescued from a tar-filled tanker truck Saturday in Houston.

Firefighters battled extreme heat during the rescue in the 9000 block of Howard Drive, HFD said.

Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

