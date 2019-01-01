Police recovered several weapons when they checked on a call of people shooting guns into the air in northeast Houston on New Year's Eve.Fireworks were still going off in the area of Kashmere near Collingsworth late Monday night when police arrived at the scene.Officers checked out the call of celebratory gunfire and arrested three men who police say were firing guns into the air.Officers recovered six pistols and rifles, including a rifle stolen during a recent burglary.