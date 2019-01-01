3 arrested after celebratory gunfire reported on New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

3 arrested for firing guns on New Year's Eve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police recovered several weapons when they checked on a call of people shooting guns into the air in northeast Houston on New Year's Eve.

Fireworks were still going off in the area of Kashmere near Collingsworth late Monday night when police arrived at the scene.

Officers checked out the call of celebratory gunfire and arrested three men who police say were firing guns into the air.

Officers recovered six pistols and rifles, including a rifle stolen during a recent burglary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetygun safetygunsarrestnew year's eveHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father charged with murder in crash that killed 11-year-old
Dangerous combination of firework smoke and fog
Driver killed in foggy New Year's crash in SW Houston
Smoke from fireworks and fog create dangerous combo
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart
Show More
2 killed when truck strikes golf cart near Hockley
The 60: Why Texans have better odds of Super Bowl win than Cowboys
Ronnie Killen's TMX Mexican restaurant opens in Pearland
Foreign cyberattack disrupts newspaper distribution
Contractor playing on cancer victim's emotions, daughter says
More News