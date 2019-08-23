27 people displaced after fire tore through apartments in NE Harris County

Here’s another view. Aftermath from the fire that destroyed on of the apartment buildings at Haverstock Hills. #abc13 https://t.co/riNurwmYsM pic.twitter.com/WBk62fzvyI — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 23, 2019

Twenty-seven people have been displaced after a large fire tore through an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.Emergency crews were called out around 1 a.m. Friday to the Haverstock Hills apartments at 5619 Aldine Bender near Lee Road.Video from one ABC13 viewer shows large flames shooting from the roof of the apartments.One resident says she doesn't know how the fire started, but someone did bang on the doors to tell everyone to get out."Baby, your guess is as good as mine. All I know is someone was... telling us to get out and when we were trying to get out, there was fire, and pieces of lumber were falling from the third floor all the way down to the front of my door," resident Caroline Dalcour said.Dalcour said neighbors also threw bricks to try to alert the people on the second and third floors to escape.There are no reports of injuries.At one point, a person was unaccounted for, but the fire marshal later said that person was not at the complex at the time of the fire.Authorities say the American Red Cross has been contacted and that property management will help all families receive new housing within the complex.The displaced residents lived within 24 units, which were damaged.The cause of the fire is under investigation.In the event of a fire, officials recommend knowing your way out and have a second route planned, if possible.They also say to have a meeting place for your family, and check smoke detectors once a month.