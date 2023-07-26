It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.

Set your alarms! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season tickets released on Aug. 1

Yeehaw, RodeoHouston season tickets go on sale next week!

On Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is releasing a limited number of season tickets for next year.

Season tickets range from $500-$8,000, with an additional processing fee.

At a later date, individual tickets will go on sale once the 2024 star entertainer lineup is announced.

Full details on tickets and pricing are available on RodeoHouston.com.

Concerning weekend rodeo shows, it will now begin at 2:45 p.m. instead of 3:45 p.m. for the 2024 show.

The NRG Stadium gates will open at 2 p.m., and the artist will take the stage at 5 p.m. This move will allow guests to spend more time on the grounds following the Saturday and Sunday concerts.

The 21st annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition will also begin accepting submissions on Aug. 1.

