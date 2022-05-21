Harris County election administrators at odds over Election Day process after polls close

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those who are voting in Harris County for the Texas primary election on Tuesday, May 24, can expect delayed ballot counting yet again.The Harris County Republican Party and the Harris County elections administrator's offices are accusing one another of improper election procedures and putting in last-minute changes.At least one election judge, Republican William Harris, is calling it "ridiculous.""Yes, I'm a Republican judge for Harris County, but, at the same time, I'm an American citizen first," said Harris.Harris has worked for the county since 2005. He says it's never been like this."I'm a grown person who can make my own decisions," Harris said. "I don't need the party to make decisions for me."According to officials, the issue at hand is how the ballots are being delivered in order to be counted.When the polls officially close, one person is designated to take all the ballots and equipment back to the Harris County central counting station.With over 500 polling locations, the Harris County elections administrator wants to allow trained Harris County employees to bring the ballots back.So far, 256 employees have signed up, according to a spokesperson.The Harris County GOP leaders are citing security concerns and are asking judges to ignore the county's plan to drop off the ballots themselves."It's sending us scrambling to prepare staff, to prepare resources, and very bluntly, because of the Republican judges not following our program, it will delay the process and reporting of results well into Wednesday," said election administrator Isabel Longoria, who resigned after a mishandled election in March.A search firm is currently looking for her replacement.But, 40 Republican-appointed judges, including Harris, are siding with the county, saying its plan has worked before."We verified each other, and the equipment that he's taking with him is the ballot bag in the black, plastic cubicle that the voter sees on Election Day," Harris said. "It's zipped up and has a seal on it with a serial number. That serial number goes on a tracking sheet that he and I both sign."