2022 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramo Houston Half Marathon finish line video

Watch live as runners cross the finish line

Watch live as runners cross the finish line for the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

You can find complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon on ABC13 and watch the events live on TV and online.

Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon

2022 Schedule of events
Training faster may not make you race faster
5 tips for recovering after running a marathon
Check street closures for Chevron Houston Marathon
Double lung transplant recipient returns to Houston for half marathon
Funeral director ready to run again after unusual 2021 finish
Black Men Run Houston is much more than exercise
Watch complete coverage of 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon
Check street closures for Chevron Houston Marathon
Double lung transplant recipient returns to Houston for half marathon
