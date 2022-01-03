chevron houston marathon

2022 Chevron Houston Marathon live streaming video

Watch live as the men's and women's leaders take to the streets of the Bayou city for the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon.

You can find complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon on ABC13 and watch the events live on Sunday, Jan. 16 on TV and online.

FULL COVERAGE:
Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon

2022 Schedule of events
Training faster may not make you race faster
5 tips for recovering after running a marathon
