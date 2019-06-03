Police looking for woman accused of using fake ID to buy Cadillac SUV

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman they say used a fake ID to purchase a Cadillac SUV from a west Houston dealership.

It happened in August 2018.

Police say Gabriela Dochwat used a different person's information to obtain a line of credit in order to purchase a Cadillac XT5 from the Sewell Cadillac dealership located on the Katy Freeway.

Dochwat is described as a white female with brown eyes and long, blonde hair.

Police say she is between 4'9" and 5'1" and weighs 110 to 140 lbs.

They say Dochwat is an Illinois native, but may be seen working in local bars and nightclubs.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Dochwat's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).
