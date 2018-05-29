2 young boys found wandering alone at apartment complex in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say they are looking for the parents of two boys who were found wandering alone at an apartment complex. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say they are looking for the parents of two small boys who were found wandering alone in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The children, believed to be ages two and three years old, were found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale Road.

Witnesses told police they saw the children alone and coaxed them to go back inside their apartment, but they returned outside a short time later.

A manager took the children to the leasing office and called police.

When officers arrived, they found the apartment that might be theirs, but nobody was at home.

Both children were checked out and are now in the care of the Children's Assessment Center.

The parents of the boys have not been reached, Houston police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News