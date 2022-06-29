child rescued

Drowning 2-year-old girl rescued by another child at apartment pool, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old is in the hospital after police said another child jumped into a pool and saved the girl in the Willowbrook area.

The girl was left unattended near the pool of an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Perry Road at about 7:47 p.m., police said.

Officers said another child saw the girl in the pool, jumped in and pulled her out to safety.

ABC13 is working to learn more on how the child is doing. It was unclear is anyone will face any charges.

