Mom and boyfriend accused of making up story to cover up 2-year-old's death, deputies say

New court documents revealed disturbing details after a mom and her boyfriend were accused of crafting a story to cover up the death of a 2-year-old boy.Harris County deputies said they were contacted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, regarding the death of Tevin "TJ" Jefferson. Authorities said TJ's mom, Darrielle Williams, took him to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.While at the hospital, Williams claimed TJ had fallen and hit his head on the toilet after she "whipped" him in response to a potty training accident, but authorities said the 2-year-old's head injuries were not consistent with her story.Doctors at the hospital found TJ had several areas of bruising all over his body, including multiple injuries to his head and torso. The doctor said the injuries were both new and old, with various stages of healing, court documents state.TJ arrived at the hospital around 2:02 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m., according to documents.Williams' boyfriend, Johvonte Johnson, who was not originally reported to have been present at the time of the incident, arrived at the hospital a short time later.Investigators said they interviewed Williams and Johnson and found their stories were not consistent with what they had observed. According to investigators, Williams and Johnson eventually admitted they made up the story about TJ falling.According to a statement read when Johnson appeared at probable cause court, TJ defecated on himself the afternoon of his death while potty training.Johnson admitted to "whipping" TJ five times in the back with an open hand, with the last strike causing TJ to hit his head on the rim of the toilet. That's when the toddler became unresponsive.He also admitted to "whipping" TJ while potty training the night before.According to the court statement, Johnson reportedly changed his account of what happened several times and continued to deny full involvement. Documents state Johnson also could not explain why the couple waited over an hour to take TJ to get medical attention.Johnson, who authorities say is not the child's biological dad, conspired with Williams to make up the story about his injuries, according to investigators.Williams eventually recanted her original statement and said she was not present when TJ was injured, admitting she fabricated those details, according to the statement.Both have been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury. An autopsy of the 2-year-old is still pending.Johnson appeared in court Wednesday night. The pair was each given $50,000 bonds and ordered to not have contact with one another.Authorities say the charge against Johnson is expected to be upgraded to murder. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 9.