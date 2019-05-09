2-year-old found dead next to Lake Houston in 2018 didn't wander off and drown, documents show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 2-year-old who told authorities that her son accidentally drowned in Lake Houston is now facing criminal charges.

Hannah Funk, 24, has been charged with tampering with a corpse.

Last November, Houston Police were called to a quiet Lake Houston neighborhood for what they thought was an accidental drowning.

Court documents showed at the time, Funk told police that her son, Oliver Tarwater, wandered away from the house. Funk told police that her son was found at the edge of Lake Houston.

But autopsy results tell a different story. In court documents, little Oliver was found to have some "blunt impact injuries to his head, right upper extremity and lower extremities."

The cause of death is undetermined.



Houston Police re-interviewed Funk on May 6. Records show during that interview, Funk admitted that on Nov. 15, 2018, Tarwater was acting up inside the house, so she "swatted" him.

Funk claimed that she felt bad, so she held her son and then she fell asleep. She told officers that when she woke up, she found her son on the floor inside the house. Fearing she was going to be blamed, Funk carried the little boy down the street and put him by the lake.

"We feel sorry for her because she will have to live with that for the rest of her life," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "God is the only one she has to answer to."

ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the family of little Oliver and Funk's own dad. Nobody wanted to speak on the record.

Funk was arrested earlier Thursday and is currently in the Harris County Jail.

