2 workers injured during explosion at industrial facility in Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

2 workers injured during explosion at industrial facility

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two employees were injured during an explosion at an industrial plant in Conroe Thursday afternoon.

Caney Creek Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 10625 Jefferson Chemical Road around 1 p.m.


Investigators say two electricians were seriously burned when a high voltage electrical panel they were working on exploded.

The fire was quickly put out by firefighters. Firefighters say lots of dust from the plant blew around, but no chemicals were released.

Both electricians were transported to the hospital for burn treatments.

Authorities did not order an evacuation for the surrounding area, but the facility was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireman injuredConroeMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
Senate votes down dueling bills to reopen government
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Woman shot outside business in southwest Houston
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Students reprimanded for Confederate flag attire
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Show More
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
JJ Watt picks up 'NFL 101' AFC Defensive Player of the Year
Lance McCullers Jr. helping save hundreds of pets each week
Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend
More News