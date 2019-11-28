2 teens shot while sitting inside parked car in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating to find the cause of a shooting that injured two teenagers in Baytown.Police say the teens were shot at around 3 a.m. while sitting in a car along East Gulf near 3rd Street. The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was parked with a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl inside.The teens say they heard a pop and the teen girl felt a pain in her back while the teen boy felt a pain in his chest. Both teens realized they had been shot.According to police, someone shot through the back of the car and both victims are in stable condition.The cause of the shooting remains unknown.