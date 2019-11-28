2 teens shot while sitting inside parked car in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating to find the cause of a shooting that injured two teenagers in Baytown.

Police say the teens were shot at around 3 a.m. while sitting in a car along East Gulf near 3rd Street. The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was parked with a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl inside.

The teens say they heard a pop and the teen girl felt a pain in her back while the teen boy felt a pain in his chest. Both teens realized they had been shot.

According to police, someone shot through the back of the car and both victims are in stable condition.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownshootingteen shotteenagersinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Plant fire burning with no end in sight after explosion
ABC 13 Unsolved: Beloved dad murdered in his car 34 years ago
Man shot and killed by restaurant owner in SE Houston
Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday
Plant called 'high priority violators' by EPA before blast
Clerk staged robbery with boyfriend, then got engaged at Walmart, police say
What's burning in the plant explosion in Port Neches?
Show More
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Double amputee running marathons to inspire community
TPC explosion victim tested after inhaling hot air
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
More TOP STORIES News