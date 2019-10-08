2 teens arrested in beating, carjacking of woman at gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection to the brutal carjacking of a grandmother in northwest Houston.A 15-year-old and 16-year-old have both been charged with robbery after they allegedly tripped and punched Sheila Henry and stole her car.On Oct. 3, Houston police released surveillance video from the Chevron gas station showing the violent carjacking.When Henry refused to give up her car keys, the suspects were seen tripping, punching and dragging her through the parking lot.Fortunately, the grandmother was not seriously injured in the incident.Rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth met with Henry days after the incident as a show of support."This is Mrs. Sheila Henry, a hard working black grandmother that didn't deserve that... I had to pull up on her to let her know that real ones across the world ain't accepting that and we stand with her," Trae said in an Instagram post.