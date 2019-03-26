Crime & Safety

2 stabbed when knife fight breaks out in middle of street

Knife fight ends with two stabbed in the middle of the street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman is on the run and two people are in the hospital after violence erupted on a North Freeway feeder road.

Police are searching for a female suspect accused of stabbing a man and a woman around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A witness told ABC13 Eyewitness News he saw an intense knife fight break out between the suspect and victims near I-45 North Freeway and Tidwell.

Darrel Carouthers said there was a lot of blood. After pulling over to help, he saw the female victim had a severe stab wound to the stomach.

"I tried to help the lady put some pressure on the wound, called 911," Carouthers said. "A few people tried to help, it was pretty bad."

We do not know the conditions of the stabbing victims, but know both victims are in surgery.

Police have not been able to question the victims. The second woman involved in the fight has not been found.

