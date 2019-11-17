2 shot, 1 killed during attempted robbery in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death and injuring another during an attempted robbery.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Strawberry Road around 8:40 p.m.

Authorities told Eyewitness News two men were found shot outside of an apartment complex.

Both of the men were transported to Bayshore hospital, where one person died.

Investigators believe the suspect may have known the two men.
