2 people may have been taken hostage inside business on Westheimer: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted person barricaded himself inside a business along Westheimer Road, where he may have taken two people hostage, Houston police said.The police department tweeted its SWAT officers and hostage negotiation team were called to the 9000 block of Westheimer, near Fondren, Thursday afternoon.Police did not immediately give other details, including what the suspect is wanted for or if there were any injuries.HPD advised people to avoid the area.