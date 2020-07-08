2 people missing after Coast Guard rescues girl from water near Kemah

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man and woman after rescuing a 13-year-old girl from the water.

Coast Guard officials say all three were on-board a boat when a rogue wave caused them to crash into the rocks and sent them all into the water.

The crash happened just before midnight near Todville Road.

The Coast Guard and local responders are working together to find the two other missing people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrooksearchcoast guardwater rescueboatingwater searchboat accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents will have more back-to-school choices, TEA says
9-year-old Kenyon Obryant has been missing since Friday
Texas shatters daily record with over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported along with 5 new deaths
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old believed to be kidnapped
Comedian speaks with mayor after his daughter was shot
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
Show More
UH researchers create air filter to catch, kill COVID-19 virus
13-year-old dead, 5 others injured after 2-car crash
Heading for 100
Mother beats COVID-19 after battling flu at the same time
Man who was shot by deputies was in argument with brother
More TOP STORIES News