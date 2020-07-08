2 people missing after Coast Guard rescues girl from water near Kemah

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man and woman after rescuing a 13-year-old girl from the water.Coast Guard officials say all three were on-board a boat when a rogue wave caused them to crash into the rocks and sent them all into the water.The crash happened just before midnight near Todville Road.The Coast Guard and local responders are working together to find the two other missing people.