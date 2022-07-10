Man shot in the face when gunfire erupts outside Midtown nightclub, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured after multiple shots were fired outside a popular club after a disturbance in Midtown early Sunday, according to Houston police.Officers received a call of a shooting at about 2:36 a.m. in the 2400 block of Main Street at an establishment called Playground.According to Commander Caroleta Johnson of the Houston Police Department, a driver in a black Dodge Charger told somebody to move out of the way before someone inside the car opened fire.A security guard, who was standing outside, returned fire toward the Charger, shooting out the back window, before the driver took off northbound on Main, according to police.Police say others were injured during the shooting, including a man who was shot in the face. He was taken to Ben Taub in stable condition.The Dodge allegedly hit one other man during the incident. Police did detain him for questioning. It is unclear of his involvement in the shooting.A weapon was recovered not too far from where the man was hit, according to Johnson.Police believe the suspect was driving the Charger and has not located it as of yet. According to reports, the vehicle does have damage to the front end.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800.