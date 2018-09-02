2 pedestrians fatally hit by car in Dickinson, police say

Authorities are investigating an accident that left two pedestrians dead in Dickinson Sunday night.Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. on FM-517 at Houston Avenue.When officers arrived, two victims were deceased on the scene and two vehicles were in the roadway.Authorities say a driver of a third vehicle that appeared to be involved in the accident remained at the scene.Detectives, along with an accident reconstruction team and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, were also called to the scene.Police say FM-517 is completely closed to traffic at this time.