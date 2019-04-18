2 men allegedly hog-tied and forced to snort coke during kidnapping in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still searching for a suspect after two men were beaten and tortured for more than nine hours in Cypress.Investigators say machetes, duct tape, belts and a staple gun were all used on the victims.Lamar Sanders was arrested and appeared before a judge on Wednesday, but an unnamed suspect and John Indridson are still on the run.Investigators say the kidnapping and assault happened inside of Indridson's home in the 13800 block of Bella Drive."They were both held down and beaten with a belt. At one time, the belt was placed on one of the complainant's neck until he could not breathe. He passed out and thought he was dead," an assistant prosecutor said.Investigators told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Indridson lured the two victims, who were also his former employees, to his house to help him load a moving truck.The victims were reportedly immediately attacked in the garage. They were allegedly punched in the face, hog tied and forced to snort cocaine and drink liquid."They were wrapped in plastic by the defendants. The plastic was then stapled to their bodies," an assistant prosecutor said.The assault allegedly lasted until Indridson forced the men to change out of their bloody clothes, take showers and told them to bring back $4,000.Instead, the two men went straight to the North Cypress Medical Center where police were called.Police say they found the two men with broken fingers, lacerations and staple punctures.Indridson is still on the run, and Sanders bond is set at $100,000.