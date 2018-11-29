2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two people were killed and a child was injured in a north Harris County crash Thursday.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, just west of Interstate 45, this afternoon.
A man and a woman died in the wreck, the sheriff's office said. A child was flown by LifeFlight to the hospital in good condition.
The sheriff's office expects major delays in the area as a result of the crash investigation.
HCSO traffic units are working a fatality accident in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln. One male and a female confirmed deceased, a child in good condition was transported to a hospital from the scene via LifeFlight. Please avoid the area major delays are expected. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Gq84teXqlM— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 29, 2018