2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash

HCSO traffic units are working a fatality accident in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln. One male and a female confirmed deceased, a child in good condition was transported to a hospital from the scene via LifeFlight. Please avoid the area major delays are expected. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Gq84teXqlM — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 29, 2018

Two people were killed and a child was injured in a north Harris County crash Thursday.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, just west of Interstate 45, this afternoon.A man and a woman died in the wreck, the sheriff's office said. A child was flown by LifeFlight to the hospital in good condition.The sheriff's office expects major delays in the area as a result of the crash investigation.