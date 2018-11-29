FATAL CRASH

2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were killed and a child was injured in a north Harris County crash Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, just west of Interstate 45, this afternoon.

A man and a woman died in the wreck, the sheriff's office said. A child was flown by LifeFlight to the hospital in good condition.

The sheriff's office expects major delays in the area as a result of the crash investigation.
