An investigation is underway following a deadly roller coaster accident in Mexico.
Over the weekend, the two riders fell to their death at a popular amusement park in the heart of Mexico City.
According to eyewitnesses, the coaster completed several loops when the last carriage suddenly fell about 33-feet, killing two young men and injuring two women.
The park was immediately closed after the incident and authorities are treating this as a negligent homicide.
2 killed, 2 hurt when roller coaster carriage falls 33-feet
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More