2 killed, 2 hurt when roller coaster carriage falls 33-feet

An investigation is underway following a deadly roller coaster accident in Mexico.

Over the weekend, the two riders fell to their death at a popular amusement park in the heart of Mexico City.

According to eyewitnesses, the coaster completed several loops when the last carriage suddenly fell about 33-feet, killing two young men and injuring two women.

The park was immediately closed after the incident and authorities are treating this as a negligent homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theme parkroller coasteru.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Texans lose to Panthers 16-10, now 2-2 on season.
11-year-old dies days after collapsing at football practice
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
Show More
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent arrest
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
What is Rosh Hashanah?
Charges dropped against couple accused of faking pregnancy
Chicago road rage fight caught on camera under investigation
More TOP STORIES News