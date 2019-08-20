2 inmates in custody after breaking out of Liberty Co. jail

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two inmates who deputies said broke out of the Liberty County Jail by cutting a hole through a fence are back in custody.

Authorities told ABC13 the two men - Clay Sterling Harvey, 44, and Chance Marshall Hunt, 28 - were captured in San Jacinto County, which neighbors Liberty County to the north.

Authorities say a routine jail cell check found that the two inmates escaped sometime between 4 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When officials inspected the jail grounds, they found a fence had been cut open. They say it appears this was the escape route of both Harvey and Hunt.

According to the sheriff's office, Harvey was in jail on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and Hunt was incarcerated for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Both men also faced other felony charges, officials say.

It's not immediately known how or where the men were caught.

Also on Tuesday, the sheriff's office released a photo of a man and woman who were believed to be linked to the inmates. Deputies said they were at a Willis area convenience store where a pair of orange "crock" shoes were located in a trash can.

The couple's fate and whether they were involved in the escape were not immediately known.

