2 Houston roadways take the top spots for most congested in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

It's no surprise to Houston drivers, the city now holds the top two spots for busiest freeways in the state.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston drivers know traffic can be a nightmare, so it's no surprise the city now holds the top two spots for the busiest freeways in the state, according to Texas A&M's Transportation Institute.

The 610 Loop from I-10 to I-69 in Uptown is listed as the most congested in Texas with 1.6 million wasted hours in traffic per mile.

The Southwest Freeway from the 610 Loop to Highway 288 comes in second.

This is the first time in six years a metro area has held the top two spots.

Houston has been dinged when it comes to traffic for many reasons, including for having three of the most dangerous highways in America.

Despite that, Houston still doesn't have the worst traffic in the state. A report from August shows that honor goes to a neighbor of ours to the north.

You can view Texas A&M's full report here.

Try to stay patient out there on those roads.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Plumber charged with sex assault of 4-year-old in West University
Strong gas odor moving through Houston prompts evacuations
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
10 students injured in school bus accident near Austin
Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Show More
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Mom reports Facebook message, possibly stops school shooting
Mookie Betts stole second base so we all get free tacos
2018 Texas Women's Hall of Fame inductees announced
Boil water notice lifted for city of Anahuac
More News