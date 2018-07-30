TRAFFIC

3 highways in Houston named 'most dangerous in America'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the most dangerous highways in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new report just out names the most dangerous roadways in America, and some Harris County highways have made the list.

ValuePenguin used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Facility Analysis Reporting System to determine the 50 most dangerous roads in America.

I-10, US-290 and US-59 were named in the research.

I-10 had 585 fatalities, US-59 had 390, and US-290 had 212 from 2010 through 2016.

Interstate I-10 came in at number five on the most dangerous list. ValuePenguin says a reported total of 585 fatal crashes happened on this highway from 2010 through 2016. The most fatalities came from the segment of I-10 that runs through Harris County.

The study focused on the country's most dangerous roads from 2010 through 2016, and ranked the highways by three factors; fatal crashes per vehicle-miles-traveled per capita, fatalities per crash, and the percentage of fatal non-vehicle collisions that occurred on each highway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichighwaysresearchTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
TxDOT: Connector ramp from Gulf Fwy to I-69 northbound open
Major road closures greet weekend drivers in Houston
Houston police to drivers: Stay 3 feet from bicyclists
TranStar announces new real-time street flood tracking feature
More Traffic
Top Stories
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
17-year-old victim and teen driver in fatal crash identified
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Family sues for $100M after duck boat accident that killed 17
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
Show More
Bought certain cold medicine? You could get cash back
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
More News