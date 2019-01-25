2 deputies on motorcycles injured in crash after funeral

MOTORCYCLE CRASH: Two off duty sheriff's deputies injured after funeral.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two sheriff's deputies have been taken to the hospital after a major accident in northeast Harris County.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on Friday afternoon in critical condition, but was able to speak.

The other deputy's injuries were not critical. He or she was taken to Northwest Hospital for a cat scan, Gonzalez said.

Both deputies were off duty and had just left a funeral for the father-in-law of one of the deputies when the crash happened.

The sheriff's office said the deputies were driving northbound on Old Humble Road and were struck by a driver in a black sedan, who was traveling southbound.

Deputies said the driver took off on foot after the crash. K-9 units have been called in to assist in the search for the driver. Major focus appears to be on a motel several hundred yards away from the crash scene.

We do not have a description of the suspect. The names of the injured deputies have not been released.

