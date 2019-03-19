2 dead when Florida-to-New York City charter bus overturns in Virginia

EMBED <>More Videos

KINGWOOD, Virginia -- Two people were killed when a charter bus traveling from Florida to New York overturned on an Interstate 95 exit in Virginia Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard flipped over in Prince George County just before 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say that as the bus turned onto an exit, it ran off the left side of the ramp and overturned.

Images from the crash scene show crews working around the overturned bus in foggy conditions.

Police say one person died at the scene, while the second died at a nearby hospital.

Everyone aboard the bus was taken to a hospital, whether for serious injuries or as a precaution.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Staten Island, is in custody with charges pending.

He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york cityfloridatraffic fatalitiesbus crashus world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Klein Oak HS student killed while playing with gun in Spring
Shots fired at Houston Can Academy
Up to 500 layoffs now eyed as HFD pay raises confirmed
Fort Bend Co. deputies channel inner cowboys for bovine chase
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players robbed and shot
Show More
SWEET NEW GADGET: LG develops Keurig for ice cream
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
More TOP STORIES News