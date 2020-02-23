2 dead, suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Missouri City neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Missouri City police responded to reports of a triple-shooting inside a home in the 1110 block of Mesa Verde drive around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.Neighbors near the home said they heard what clearly sounded like gunfire.The woman who owns the home is at the center of the investigation and reportedly messaged her sister, asking her to call police.She did, however, when her sister arrived she could not enter the home due to police presence.Two people were found dead in the home.Police say the suspect fired at an officer and she returned fire.Authorities say the suspect will survivePolice are trying to figure out the relationship between the suspect and the two people killed.