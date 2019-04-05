Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Spring, sheriff says

By
Deputies say two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out deputies responded at a home on West Lasting Spring Circle.

According to authorities, one of the victims' co-workers went to the house out of concern and discovered the bodies. The co-worker then called 911.

Upon arrival, deputies said to have found a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Deputies say no one else was inside the home at the time of the murder and they are still investigating the scene.

