2 dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash

Pasadena police say a wrong-way driver caused a deadly accident on Highway 225 at Richey Friday morning.Police say a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of SH-225 when the driver crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry.Four people in the Toyota Camry were trapped and had to be rescued by fire officials.Unfortunately, two of those people died in the hospital. The other two are listed in stable condition.Investigators say another driver was involved in the accident, but was not injured.The driver of the pickup was arrested for suspicion of DWI.