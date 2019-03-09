2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5177814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skyeye is over an active investigation in Montgomery County.

@MCTXSheriff is investigating a shots fired that occurred at 2100 blk Buckthorne Pl. @MCTXSheriff is on scene investigating and searching. Please avoid the area and remain indoors.PIO is in route, media stage at 2250 Buckhorne Pl, Old Randalls. Follow social media for updates pic.twitter.com/FeiFAhKaLu — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 8, 2019

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at an office in The Woodlands, including the suspected shooter.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a business in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place near Grogans Mill Road.Deputies said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, but again believe the suspect has died.The body of a gunshot victim was found at the office when deputies arrived.A second victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands for blunt force trauma injuries. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.About half a mile from the office, deputies are investigating a burned out and crashed SUV on Grogans Mill Road at Crystal Lake.Deputies said a person was killed "partially by the crash," but did not elaborate further.Earlier Friday, the sheriff's office urged residents to avoid the area and remain indoors in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. During a press conference, deputies said there is no longer an immediate threat to safety.A woman who lives two blocks from the shooting scene told ABC13 Eyewitness News she was outside, playing with her son, when she heard two gunshots ring out.The woman said she and her husband glanced at each other, before taking cover indoors.