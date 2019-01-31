2 clergy from St. Thomas on the list for alleged sex abuse

Jack Hanna, a former priest at St. Thomas, was very well-known. While students say Hanna did have some questionable instincts or behaviors, it came as a shock to many."When I was in his class, he was very handsy. He would just like grab your back a little, be a little handsy if you knew him well enough. It wasn't weird, but if you didn't know him but kind of saw him from afar, it would be a little creepy," a former student said.When ABC13 asked leadership at St. Thomas High School how long Hanna was with them, they did not give an answer, only reassuring they support the archdiocese and its decision to be transparent in releasing this list Thursday.We know Hanna was a big part of University of St. Thomas. He was also recognized in 2009 for being a distinguished alumni, according to the school's website.Another former priest on the list, who is also from St. Thomas Catholic High School, was Rapheal O'Laughlin. He passed away in 1998.It is not clear how long he was with the school. In a statement, St. Thomas says Hanna and his faculty were removed from ministry in 2013.