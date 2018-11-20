HOUSE FIRE

2 children among 4 found dead in 'suspicious' mansion fire

Jim Dolan has the latest on the deadly mansion fire in Colts Neck.

By Eyewitness News
COLTS NECK, New Jersey --
Two adults and two children are dead after a large and "suspicious" fire broke out at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Officials said the fire is being investigated as an arson.


They responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A heavy fire presence was at the scene, and video showed smoke billowing from the building.

Officials said the body of one male victim was found in the front yard, and the three remaining were found badly burned inside the home. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death of all four victims.

Monmouth County officials are investigating the Colts Neck fire and another fire that broke out that morning in nearby Ocean Township.
The home in the Ocean Township is owned by a relative of the registered owner of the Colts Neck fire. Both fires appear to be suspicious. The prosecutor declined to comment on a link other than to say, "It's something we're investigating."

According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003. Public records show the home is owned by technology CEO Keith Caneiro, 50, and Jennifer Caneiro, 45.

Caneiro's LinkedIn profile describes him as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company in the New York City area called Square One. His profile says he graduated from Columbia University with a Master of Science degree in 2018 and previously received certifications from Harvard Business School's online platform.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 50 miles south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.

Bruce Springsteen owns an estate there, and his son is a former member of the fire department.
Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and his wife operate an animal sanctuary there. Queen Latifah sold her mansion there in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
