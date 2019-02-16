Two brothers suspected of killing a missing Moreno Valley, California teen have been charged with her murder, the district attorney's office said.Owen Skyler Shover, 18, and Gary Anthony Shover, 21, were charged with the murder of Aranda Briones, 16, who was reported by her family as missing.Aranda was reportedly last seen on Sunday, Jan. 13 near the Moreno Valley Community Park. Her family said the last person she was with was Owen Skyler Shover, who claimed she was dropped off there to be with one of her friends, and was spotted getting into a gray four-door car. Sheriff's officials said a camera system that was reviewed destroys that timeline.The brothers appeared in court on Friday, and they were assigned a public defender. Their arraignment was continued until March 1, and no bail was set.Police said the brothers were high school friends of Aranda, who was last seen with Owen.