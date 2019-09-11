2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped in downtown Houston

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of pigeons discovered in crates. 400 blk. Fannin. Someone used large nets to capture them downtown. Animal Cruelty investigators on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/eVqFktz0b1 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 11, 2019

Two people detained. One told deputy the birds would be sold and used for some sort of hunting activity. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ohmmg0JY4F — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 11, 2019

Animal Cruelty charges accepted against two people: Ramiro Gaitan & Janie Coronado. Both arrested. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LT7hU0kZof — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are under arrest after deputies found more than 350 pigeons trapped in downtown Houston.According to the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office, the birds were reportedly intended to be sold and used for some type of hunting activity.Ramiro Gaitain and Janie Coronado were both arrested and charged with animal cruelty.