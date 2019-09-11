2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped in downtown Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are under arrest after deputies found more than 350 pigeons trapped in downtown Houston.



According to the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office, the birds were reportedly intended to be sold and used for some type of hunting activity.


Ramiro Gaitain and Janie Coronado were both arrested and charged with animal cruelty.



