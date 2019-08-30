2 adults and 1 child dead in possible murder-suicide in north Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after three people have been shot to death in a home in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's office confirmed two adults and a 5-year-old girl died in a possible murder-suicide in the 20000 block of Inverness Forest Blvd.

Family members were concerned and had called for a welfare check. The apartment complex let the relatives in, and then they called 911.

The identities have not been released.



No further details were immediately available.



Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countychild killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Top 6 spots to eat in Pasadena
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Former Astro Mark Appel bringing sandwich shop to Heights
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Show More
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
The difference between TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before game
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
More TOP STORIES News