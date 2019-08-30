2 adults and 1 child dead in possible murder-suicide in north Harris County

@HCSOTexas units responded to 21000 blk of Inverness Forest Blvd. Possible murder-suicide: 2 adults and 1 child (5 yrs old). Three confirmed deceased at the location. Investigators and I am enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ZnBzkBaopG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 30, 2019

Two adults and a child have been confirmed deceased in a possible murder-suicide at a home in the 20000 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route. Updates will be given from the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/velQUrCi4m — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after three people have been shot to death in a home in north Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's office confirmed two adults and a 5-year-old girl died in a possible murder-suicide in the 20000 block of Inverness Forest Blvd.Family members were concerned and had called for a welfare check. The apartment complex let the relatives in, and then they called 911.The identities have not been released.No further details were immediately available.