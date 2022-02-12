2 injured in upside down small plane crash at NW Harris Co. golf course, deputies say

Update: Lifeflight is on the ground. @TxDPSSoutheast is the lead agency, with @HCSOTexas, CyFair & Westlake FD’s in support. It appears two persons in the aircraft, both are alive but injured. #HouNews https://t.co/oGPmpv5oZX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a small plane crash at a golf course in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.On Friday, Gonzalez said units found a small damaged aircraft in the 18000 block of Clay Road near Barker Cypress.The 1977 Mooney crashed upside down on the eighth hole of Pine Forest Country Club, deputies say.Authorities say the plane was coming from San Antonio and had planned to land at the West Houston Airport, which was three miles away.Life Flight was called to the scene to aid the two people. Authorities say it took more than an hour to get the man and woman out of the plane due to it's positioning."Both are alive but injured," Gonzalez tweeted.The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.