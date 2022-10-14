League City, Clear Creek ISD finds owner of missing 1959 purse

Officials are looking for the owners of a long lost purse found in the walls of an old school.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A purse from 1959 found while renovating the League City Community Center was successfully reconnected with the family of its former owner.

The video featured above is from the previous report of when the purse was first discovered.

The owner, Andrea "Beverly" Williams, attended Clear Creek Intermediate and Clear Creek High School. According to a League City press release, she died years ago in Washington state, while three of her daughters still live in the Houston area.

One of the daughters of Williams is Deborah Hicks, wife of League City Council Member Justin Hicks, according to the release. The purse was located by contract worker Armando Rodriguez under the floorboards at the community center, which was once a Clear Creek ISD school League City School.

The sisters and their families gathered at the community center to view the purse and its contents as well as thank the people involved that located the purse and tracked down the family. Video of the gathering can be viewed on the League City YouTube page.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

