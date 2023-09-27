A 19-year-old was found shot five times in the middle of a neighborhood street, marking yet another recent shooting of a young person this week.

19-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in E. Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in east Harris County, detectives with the sheriff's office told ABC13.

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting on Greenglen Drive near N. Lake Houston Parkway, where they found the man lying in the street.

It's still early in the investigation, but authorities believe he was shot at least five times.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told ABC13's Jeff Ehling that the 19-year-old spent about an hour at a friend's house on Greenglen, left for an hour, then returned to the same home to borrow a cell phone charger.

As he was leaving that house, he was gunned down in the street, witnesses said.

People who knew him told us that he may have graduated from high school within the last year.

The victim is just the latest young person targeted by gun violence.

Early Tuesday morning, ShotSpotter technology led police to a woman, believed to be in her 20s, in a field. She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Later that day, a 17-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound in northeast Harris County. No one is in custody.

