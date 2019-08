19-year-old urges gas pipeline safety after surviving explosion

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is recovering after surviving an accident involving a gas pipeline in Fort Bend County.On Aug. 16, Jacob Kowalik says a gas pipeline exploded right next to him while he was working for the Fort Bend County Drainage District."It was just a normal day," Kowalik said.He told ABC13 that he was in a slow mowing tractor when his coworker, who was about 20 yards ahead of him in a 15-foot shredder, unknowingly hit a gas pipeline and it exploded."There was no signage telling me there was a pipeline there," Kowalik said.Initially, Kowalik said he did not know what was happening. He said he thought his mower was having some kind of equipment issues."I got off my tractor and the gasses pushed me to the ground and threw me like a rag doll," Kowalik said. "I was thrown probably 10 yards in the bottom of the creek bed behind my tractor."The pressure from the pipe was tremendous, and the force sent rocks and other debris shooting into the teen's back. A picture of his injuries shows several red bumps.The force was so strong the teen told ABC13 that he lost his shoes, phone and hat.The Texas Railroad Commission sets the safety guideline for pipelines in Texas and confirmed to ABC13 that the department is looking into the incident:Southcross Energy also responded to the incident:Kowalik managed to get to his feet and get to safety after being thrown to the ground.The heavy duty equipment sustained heavy damage, and Kowalik says he's just thankful he could walk away."The disheartening thing about it is I know it could've been prevented in multiple ways and it wasn't," Kowalik said.For more information about pipeline rules and safety, visit www.call811.com or visit the Railroad Commission of Texas website