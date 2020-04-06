18-year-old claims she has COVID-19 and would 'willfully spread' it, police say

The woman, identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, will be charged with terroristic threat.
Police said in a tweet Sunday evening they don't have confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health.
However, they are taking her actions on social media seriously.
Anyone with information about her is urged to call in tips at 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
