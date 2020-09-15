18-year-old charged with murder after woman was killed in her sleep, deputies say

Emma Presler is currently in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.
Presler is expected to appear in court at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
According to an update issued by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Monday, investigators believe the shooting was a part of a retaliation plan against shooting victim, Sierra Rhodd's 15-year-old brother.
Update to Sunday night shooting at the 11200 blk of Timber Crest: Emma Presler (18) has been charged in the murder of Sierra Rhodd (20). The shooting was possibly intended to be in retaliation against the victim’s 15-yr-old brother due to an on-going feud with several— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2020
He had an ongoing feud with several people, according to investigators.
Rhodd was shot and killed while she was sleeping. Her family said she suffered from cerebral palsy.
The sheriff's office said dozens of shots were fired into the family's home on Timber Crest and Jones around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators initially said there were several shooters, so more arrests could be coming.
Video from the scene showed numerous evidence markers outside the house, highlighting the high volume of shots fired.
Deputies think it's possible the shooters were actually standing in the front yard when they fired, and shot from at least three sides of the house.
Rhodd's brother and parents were also home, but they were not hit.
The bullet that hit Rhodd went through her bedroom window, deputies say.
"She was my baby," her dad said. "One moment she was there and the next she was gone."
Investigators said the shooters took off in several vehicles including a stolen motorcycle, which was dropped nearby and found, a red pick-up truck, and one other car with no description.
At the time, deputies said someone was inside the truck when it was found and was questioned.
Rhodd's parents also believe her 15-year-old brother was the target of the shooting. They say they have been threatened by a group of people who have had problems with their son since March.
Rhodd's mother says she's called police 15-17 times since March to complain about the threats.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Rhodd's funeral costs.
